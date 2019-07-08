Fetal development - News
16:51
This Explains The Post-Vatican II Confusion & Crisis
2:40:54
“Magicians” Prove A Spiritual World Exists - Demonic Activity Caught On Video
21:09
The Antichrist Identified!
28:19
Amazing Evidence For God - Scientific Evidence That Refutes Evolution
4:59
Why Hell Must Be Eternal
25:49
Babylon Has Fallen, Fallen!!
30:35
What Millions Of Fake Christians Get Wrong About Ephesians
48:03
Creation and Miracles - Condensed Version
Australian “Catholic Bishops” are okay with “Catholics” becoming Freemasons - 28 second video
Padre PioEastern “Orthodoxy” ExposedAmazing Evidence For God“Magicians” Prove A Spiritual World ExistsNews
Steps To ConvertTraditional Catholic Issues & GroupsSpiritual IssuesBabylon Has Fallen, Fallen!!News Links
Outside The Church There Is No SalvationIntroduction & About Us, & Contact InfoFatimaThe Holy RosaryVatican II “Catholic” Church Exposed
What Fake Christians Get Wrong About EphesiansRejecting The Lust & Impurity Of HellThe Heresies In Vatican IIMany Other TopicsRecent Featured Videos and Articles
Biblical Proof For CatholicismE-ExchangesAntipopes Francis, Benedict XVI, JPII, etc.Help Save Souls: DonateYouTube Channel

YouTube

Fetal development

lifesitenews.com

The very moment a male sperm cell penetrates a female egg cell, a new human life comes into being. This event, known as fertilization, forms a tiny, single-celled human distinct from his or her mother mother.

This little life is called a zygote, meaning “yoked or joined together.”1 It’s the living seed that will be a newborn baby in nine months’ time.

The zygote’s DNA has its own set of chromosomes and genetic blueprint with data such as whether it’s a boy or a girl, which parent she’ll resemble more, and what color her eyes will be. The information in this one cell is so vast it would take 1.5 million pages to write out!2

The new life is also so small – less than 1/15th the size of a pinhead3 – it can barely be seen by the naked eye. But it packs a punch: it will grow to one billion cells with 4,000 distinct anatomic structures in only 8 weeks…

Days 4-12 – Embryo implants in mother’s uterus
By day four the zygote has left the fallopian tube and entered the uterus, where it can benefit from the nutrients its mother will provide.

Because the new life is so genetically distinct, it must release a special protein to prevent a defensive response by the mother’s immune system. Then the embryo can implant in the uterine lining,5 where the lifeline between mom and baby begins to form. This process is complete by day twelve after fertilization…

The embryo also produces a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) about eight days after fertilization. This hormone brings the menstrual cycle to a halt, allowing the pregnancy to continue.

to read more of this important article click here



comments powered by Disqus
NEWS
Australian “Catholic Bishops” are okay with “Catholics” becoming Freemasons - 28 second video
Man rescues dog after leash gets caught in an elevator - 54 second video
Student wearing shirt with a pentagram passes “LGBT” flags out at school - but non-“LGBT” flags are confiscated - 2 minute video
More News
RECENT COMMENTS
READ MORE COMMENTS

^

Our Best Introductory Package We Offer - 3 Books and 14 DVD Programs

$10 Package (1 DVD and 3 Books - Price Includes Shipping)

BUY FOR $10.00

Large Package - The
Most Complete
Package of Info
We Offer

BUY FOR $20.00